Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $195.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.58 and a 52-week high of $218.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.22. The company has a market capitalization of $345.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 279.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 5,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $1,143,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,429,199.90. This trade represents a 20.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 18,944 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $3,853,399.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,401.36. This trade represents a 62.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,471 shares of company stock worth $23,426,451. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on AbbVie from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.