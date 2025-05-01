Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $109.70 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 169,574 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $109,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,179,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,789,955,000 after acquiring an additional 310,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,360,000 after acquiring an additional 451,172 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,528,949,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,030,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,400,980,000 after acquiring an additional 334,639 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,073,645,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $441.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.98 and a twelve month high of $507.82. The stock has a market cap of $73.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $423.19 and its 200 day moving average is $454.77.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.25.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

