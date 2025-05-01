GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 68.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,223 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,430,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,275,000 after acquiring an additional 115,341 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 304,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,017,000 after purchasing an additional 213,275 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 333.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 396,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,343,000 after acquiring an additional 305,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $194,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 182,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,481,744.96. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $103,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,698,381.70. This represents a 2.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,518,150. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays increased their target price on GoDaddy from $235.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $228.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.60.

GoDaddy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE GDDY opened at $188.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.90. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $120.59 and a one year high of $216.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.19.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 176.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

