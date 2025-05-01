Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.02 Million Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in News were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,713,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,832,000 after buying an additional 8,144,856 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in News in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,357,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of News by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 26,617,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,080 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of News by 374.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,160,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of News by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,662,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NWSA. StockNews.com upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of News in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of News from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

News Price Performance

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $27.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.65. News Co. has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $30.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.24.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. News had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

News Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Stories

