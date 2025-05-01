Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC Takes $251,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,513,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,821,222,000 after purchasing an additional 674,859 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,960,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,540,000 after buying an additional 1,459,926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,620,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,653,964,000 after buying an additional 1,222,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,477,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $997,034,000 after acquiring an additional 601,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,938,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,996 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus raised Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $54.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.99 and a one year high of $61.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.48.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

