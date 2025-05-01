Novo Holdings A S Lowers Stake in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Novo Holdings A S cut its stake in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,000 shares during the quarter. Viridian Therapeutics comprises about 2.6% of Novo Holdings A S’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Novo Holdings A S’s holdings in Viridian Therapeutics were worth $43,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRDN. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $13.55 on Thursday. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $27.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 18.55 and a quick ratio of 18.55.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.12% and a negative net margin of 85,127.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

