Comerica Bank Trims Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $31,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $563,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,576,907.41. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,663,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,750. This trade represents a 22.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,809 shares of company stock worth $6,154,756. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.2 %

ADI opened at $194.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.68 billion, a PE ratio of 62.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $247.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.11%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

