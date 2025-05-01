Aquatic Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 178.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Morningstar by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.89, for a total transaction of $562,659.24. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,151,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,450,736.80. This represents a 0.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,544 shares of company stock worth $18,770,097. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MORN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Morningstar from $387.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Morningstar Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ MORN opened at $284.72 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.34 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $288.78 and its 200 day moving average is $320.48.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.13. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 14.69%.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

