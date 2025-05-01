Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on PM shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $749,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,354.12. This trade represents a 19.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total transaction of $562,739.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,610.88. This represents a 12.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,822 shares of company stock worth $19,655,585. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $171.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.61. The stock has a market cap of $266.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $94.63 and a one year high of $172.03.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

