Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd. Increases Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Medpace makes up approximately 0.2% of Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Medpace by 2,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Insider Activity at Medpace

In related news, Director Fred B. Davenport, Jr. sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.82, for a total transaction of $516,715.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,856.36. This represents a 36.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Price Performance

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $308.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $311.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.93. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $250.05 and a one year high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.61. Medpace had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $558.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medpace from $333.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Medpace from $340.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Medpace to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEDP

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.