Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd. Sells 5,860 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the period. Duolingo accounts for approximately 0.8% of Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $5,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Duolingo by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,726,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,327 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,296,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 548.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,659,000 after purchasing an additional 398,259 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Duolingo by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,085,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,811,000 after buying an additional 378,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Duolingo by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 388,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,042,000 after acquiring an additional 104,114 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.12, for a total transaction of $898,087.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,946.08. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.79, for a total transaction of $3,478,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,868 shares of company stock worth $37,549,300. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $389.48 on Thursday. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.05 and a fifty-two week high of $441.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 212.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19). Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.49 million. Research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Duolingo from $410.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Duolingo from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.15.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

