Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $12,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 41,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $11,249,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,698,667.50. The trade was a 45.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 48,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total value of $13,293,565.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,120,802.68. This trade represents a 46.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,973,845. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.09.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ITW opened at $239.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.66 and a 1-year high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

