iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Sold by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU opened at $101.72 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $85.19 and a 1 year high of $106.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.57.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

