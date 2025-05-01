Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Takes $94,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 994 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fortinet from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Fortinet from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.77.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.4 %

Fortinet stock opened at $103.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $114.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.29. The company has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 206,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $19,967,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,414,831.47. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 326,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total transaction of $32,080,385.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,000,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,876,675.56. This represents a 2.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 576,944 shares of company stock valued at $56,944,064. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

