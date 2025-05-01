Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 790 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,474 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $670,565,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Expedia Group by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 854,262 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $159,175,000 after buying an additional 361,543 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,367,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 9,987.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 302,614 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $56,386,000 after acquiring an additional 299,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 245.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,414 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $68,274,000 after acquiring an additional 260,197 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.89.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

EXPE opened at $156.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.31 and a 200 day moving average of $175.30. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $207.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,325,061.40. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $1,697,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,912,563.95. This represents a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.