Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $66.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.7874 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

