Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $1,080,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $971,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 243,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,221 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,505,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $141.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Cfra Research upgraded Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Paychex from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Paychex Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $147.12 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.40 and a 52-week high of $158.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.89. The company has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total value of $544,762.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,709,408.75. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

