6,194 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Acquired by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,194 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Fortinet news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,200. The trade was a 9.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 328 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.33 per share, with a total value of $34,876.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,899,637.98. The trade was a 0.11 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 576,944 shares of company stock worth $56,944,064 over the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. UBS Group set a $123.00 price objective on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $103.76 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $79.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.29.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.