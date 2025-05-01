Bison Wealth LLC Acquires 5,017 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 356.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth about $734,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 722.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 95,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,688,000 after acquiring an additional 83,601 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 454,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 345.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 515.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $50.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.77%.

Tractor Supply declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSCO. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.02.

Insider Activity

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 88,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $4,809,106.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,686,430.68. The trade was a 15.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $494,481.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,876.37. This represents a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,993 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,068. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

