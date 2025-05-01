Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Gallo Partners LP acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,259,000. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,054,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,345,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $855,819,000 after purchasing an additional 182,134 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $690.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $691.00 to $564.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $705.35.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $603.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $602.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $646.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $488.45 and a 12-month high of $718.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 29.80%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

