Bison Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Bison Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 59.4% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in Genuine Parts by 16.4% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 27,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,229.9% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 32,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 30,034 shares during the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 26.8% in the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 95.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 391,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,708,000 after acquiring an additional 191,272 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $117.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $104.01 and a twelve month high of $159.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Northcoast Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Argus upgraded Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (down from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.86.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

