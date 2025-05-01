Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 325 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 667.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 822,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,734,000 after purchasing an additional 715,396 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,391,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $932,081,000 after purchasing an additional 648,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 606,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,529,000 after acquiring an additional 20,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $95.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $153.42. The firm has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.79.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 97.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.59.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

