4,535 Shares in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Bought by Parvin Asset Management LLC

Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,535 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Open Text by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Open Text by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Open Text from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on Open Text from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Open Text from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.64.

Open Text Price Performance

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average of $28.26. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $35.97. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. Open Text had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 23.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Text Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 42.68%.

About Open Text

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.