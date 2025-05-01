Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $783,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,344 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in NIKE were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Caitlin John LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This represents a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $56.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.57 and a 200-day moving average of $72.49. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $98.04. The company has a market cap of $83.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIKE from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.15.

Read Our Latest Report on NKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.