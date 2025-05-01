1,000 Shares in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Bought by Parvin Asset Management LLC

Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 27,180.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,206,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,453 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 16,009.5% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 773,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,227,000 after purchasing an additional 768,934 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,460,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,560,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,684,000 after purchasing an additional 142,520 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $149.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.66 and a 52 week high of $191.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $7.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.22 by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 11.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NXST

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew Alford sold 3,768 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $685,700.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,601.90. This trade represents a 41.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 32,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total transaction of $5,477,824.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,563,262.73. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,105 shares of company stock worth $6,722,463 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.