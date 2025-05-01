Parvin Asset Management LLC Takes $32,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 32,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 209,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $10,581,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 589,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,390,000 after purchasing an additional 283,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 137,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,651,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.34.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $71.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.67. The company has a market capitalization of $232.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

