Parvin Asset Management LLC Makes New $66,000 Investment in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Hexcel by 1,069.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Hexcel by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HXL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hexcel from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hexcel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Hexcel Price Performance

HXL opened at $48.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $73.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.48.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

