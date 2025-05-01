iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) is FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,586 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $53,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 301,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,352,000 after acquiring an additional 15,527 shares in the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $442,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $225,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

ILCG stock opened at $82.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $94.61.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

