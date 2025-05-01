Parvin Asset Management LLC Makes New $95,000 Investment in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 820.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

NYSE:B opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.22. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

