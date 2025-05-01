Parvin Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 465,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,713,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 30.3% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $349.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.25.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $300.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.91. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $256.31 and a 52 week high of $369.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 40.54% and a return on equity of 34.07%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.89%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

