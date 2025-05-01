375 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Bought by Parvin Asset Management LLC

Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $146,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,571.84. This trade represents a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 1.0 %

EXPD opened at $109.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.03. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $131.59.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.