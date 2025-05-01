Freestone Grove Partners LP Takes $86.57 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 184,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,573,000. Northrop Grumman makes up 1.1% of Freestone Grove Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Northrop Grumman Price Performance
Shares of NOC opened at $486.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $494.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $489.31. The company has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.20. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $418.60 and a fifty-two week high of $555.57.
Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.65, for a total transaction of $1,783,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,243,053.80. This represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.08, for a total value of $82,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $304,217.72. This represents a 21.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,505 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,182 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $525.00 price target on Northrop Grumman and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.31.
Northrop Grumman Company Profile
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
