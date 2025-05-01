Freestone Grove Partners LP Takes $86.57 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 184,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,573,000. Northrop Grumman makes up 1.1% of Freestone Grove Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $486.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $494.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $489.31. The company has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.20. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $418.60 and a fifty-two week high of $555.57.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 10.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.65, for a total transaction of $1,783,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,243,053.80. This represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.08, for a total value of $82,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $304,217.72. This represents a 21.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,505 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,182 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $525.00 price target on Northrop Grumman and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.