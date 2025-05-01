LGT Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 341 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,323,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,081,000 after buying an additional 1,170,093 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,653,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,735,000 after acquiring an additional 84,709 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26,756.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,197,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174,281 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,852,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,296,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 3,083,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,817,000 after purchasing an additional 713,000 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $195.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.69. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $222.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.3176 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

