Widmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 41,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 9,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. The trade was a 5.36 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 2.0 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $50.21 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $102.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

