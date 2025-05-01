Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 954.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 33,607 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Lam Research by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Lam Research by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 5,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX opened at $71.67 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $113.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.18 and its 200 day moving average is $75.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $92.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 25.63%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $70.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.56.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

