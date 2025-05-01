FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Increases Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 151.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.96 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.60.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

