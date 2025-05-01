LGT Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLH. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 443.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000.

TLH opened at $102.64 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.95 and a twelve month high of $111.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.46 and its 200-day moving average is $101.95.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

