LGT Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLH. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 443.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
TLH opened at $102.64 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.95 and a twelve month high of $111.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.46 and its 200-day moving average is $101.95.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Starbucks Stock: Turnaround Strategy Opportunity for Investors
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- SoFi Reports Strong Q1 Results, Raises 2025 Full-Year Guidance
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Rally Near 52-Week Lows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.