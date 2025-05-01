48,267 Shares in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Purchased by Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC

Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000. APi Group accounts for about 1.6% of Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Permian Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 3,050,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,000 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 257,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 139,092 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in APi Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 50,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $1,898,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,046,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,724,327.91. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of APi Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of APi Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

NYSE APG opened at $37.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.51. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $41.31.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

