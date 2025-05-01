Keel Point LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter.

SOXX stock opened at $183.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.30. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $267.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.2611 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

