Keel Point LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Keel Point LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $75.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.75. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $64.21 and a 52 week high of $79.75.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

