Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 5,022 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,022 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $17,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $1,111,542,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $237,375,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,106,000 after buying an additional 582,471 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,382,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,093,000 after buying an additional 408,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2,586.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 418,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,055,000 after buying an additional 402,531 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.39, for a total value of $2,577,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 805,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,218,084.88. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,969,492.30. This represents a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,875 shares of company stock valued at $50,491,736 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of CRWD opened at $428.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 840.94, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $455.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $369.76 and a 200-day moving average of $363.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $429.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James lowered CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.76.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

