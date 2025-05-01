PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Holdings Boosted by Palestra Capital Management LLC

Palestra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 914,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 132,690 shares during the quarter. PTC comprises 4.6% of Palestra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Palestra Capital Management LLC owned 0.76% of PTC worth $168,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in PTC by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Up 0.9 %

PTC stock opened at $154.97 on Thursday. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.38 and a fifty-two week high of $203.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PTC from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on PTC from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on PTC from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $96,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,650.12. The trade was a 7.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

