Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires 1,736,160 Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) by 13,477.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,749,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,736,160 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 17,536,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,462,000 after acquiring an additional 100,100 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,119,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,760,000 after buying an additional 500,271 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,600,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 245.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,976,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 1,404,933 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,312,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 138,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TV. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $1.82 on Thursday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $758.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. Equities analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

