Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $8.76 Million Stock Position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. decreased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,221 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $8,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YPF. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at $89,009,000. North of South Capital LLP lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 1,236,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,584,000 after purchasing an additional 191,486 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,091,392 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,395,000 after buying an additional 840,842 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,664,000. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 852,479 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,239,000 after acquiring an additional 107,100 shares during the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE YPF opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day moving average is $35.81. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $47.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.25). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

