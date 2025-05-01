Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New $4.38 Million Investment in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned 6.22% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSR. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSR opened at $91.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.68 and its 200 day moving average is $92.60. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $80.34 and a 12-month high of $100.17.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

