Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Sold by LGT Financial Advisors LLC

LGT Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $46.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.76. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.46 and a 52 week high of $48.79.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

