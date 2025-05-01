3,465,000 Shares in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Bought by Atairos Partners GP Inc.

Atairos Partners GP Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,465,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,602,000. Clarivate comprises about 35.4% of Atairos Partners GP Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Atairos Partners GP Inc. owned 0.49% of Clarivate as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLVT. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 161.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 3.8% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.89. Clarivate Plc has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 9.10% and a negative net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $593.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Clarivate’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

