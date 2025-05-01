11,306 Shares in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA) Acquired by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Simplify MBS ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTBA. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF by 1,510.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MTBA opened at $50.05 on Thursday. Simplify MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.04.

Simplify MBS ETF Profile

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

