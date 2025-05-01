Eagle Strategies LLC Increases Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $16.30 on Thursday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $0.1598 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

