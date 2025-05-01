Whitebox Advisors LLC Buys 60,550 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 96.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,550 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 25.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 209,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 8,437 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KSS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.64.

Kohl’s Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $746.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.65. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $28.25.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.02%.

Kohl’s Profile

(Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

